Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to Offer Third Daily Virtual Queue Opportunity at Disneyland

Beginning November 15th, guests will be able to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m., noon or 4:00 p.m.

Disneyland has shared an update regarding the virtual queue for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, revealing that guests will have an additional daily opportunity to join the virtual queue.

What’s Happening:

It was previously announced that, as with most prior virtual queue offerings, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would have opportunities to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m. and noon.

Now, Disneyland has revealed that a third opportunity to join the virtual queue will be available for guests daily at 4:00 p.m.

Unlike with the Magic Key holder previews, guests can only hold one attraction boarding group at a time.

During the attraction’s initial opening days, a standby queue will not be available.

More information and how-to details on the virtual queue system is available at Disneyland.com

Disneyland has also confirmed that the attraction will be a part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass, subject to daily availability.

Despite the change with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, World of Color

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens at Disneyland next Friday, November 15th.

