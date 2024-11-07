Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to Offer Third Daily Virtual Queue Opportunity at Disneyland

Beginning November 15th, guests will be able to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m., noon or 4:00 p.m.
Disneyland has shared an update regarding the virtual queue for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, revealing that guests will have an additional daily opportunity to join the virtual queue.

What’s Happening:

  • It was previously announced that, as with most prior virtual queue offerings, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would have opportunities to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m. and noon.
  • Now, Disneyland has revealed that a third opportunity to join the virtual queue will be available for guests daily at 4:00 p.m.
  • Unlike with the Magic Key holder previews, guests can only hold one attraction boarding group at a time.
  • During the attraction’s initial opening days, a standby queue will not be available.
  • More information and how-to details on the virtual queue system is available at Disneyland.com.
  • Disneyland has also confirmed that the attraction will be a part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass, subject to daily availability.
  • Despite the change with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, World of Color and Haunted Mansion Holiday will continue to offer only two drops per day, at 7:00 a.m. and noon.
  • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens at Disneyland next Friday, November 15th.

Luke Manning
