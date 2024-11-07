Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to Offer Third Daily Virtual Queue Opportunity at Disneyland

Disneyland has shared an update regarding the virtual queue for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, revealing that guests will have an additional daily opportunity to join the virtual queue.
What’s Happening:
- It was previously announced that, as with most prior virtual queue offerings, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would have opportunities to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m. and noon.
- Now, Disneyland has revealed that a third opportunity to join the virtual queue will be available for guests daily at 4:00 p.m.
- Unlike with the Magic Key holder previews, guests can only hold one attraction boarding group at a time.
- During the attraction’s initial opening days, a standby queue will not be available.
- More information and how-to details on the virtual queue system is available at Disneyland.com.
- Disneyland has also confirmed that the attraction will be a part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass, subject to daily availability.
- Despite the change with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, World of Color and Haunted Mansion Holiday will continue to offer only two drops per day, at 7:00 a.m. and noon.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens at Disneyland next Friday, November 15th.
