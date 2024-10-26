Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Side-by-Side – Comparing Both Versions of the New Attraction

Our new video showcases the differences and similarities between both versions of Disney's newest attraction.

Now that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has begun Magic Key previews at Disneyland, we’re able to see how the second version of the attraction compares to the original version at Walt Disney World.

While the scenes of both versions of the attraction are pretty much identical, the staging is very different – owing to the difference in flume style between each version. The Walt Disney World version uses a larger two person boat, while Disneyland has a single file log. Because of this, the Disneyland version travels through the scenes a lot faster. Unlike Splash Mountain, which had differing animatronics, scene design, and even musical orchestration, both versions of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are pretty much identical on those fronts.

In the video below, we chopped up the scenes to try and showcase how each scene looks just a little different between the two coasts. Disneyland can be seen on the left side of the screen, while Walt Disney World can be seen on the right.

We also put the two into a side-by-side comparison video that showcases the sheer difference in speed between the two, without a scene comparison. You can see that below.

For a more nostalgic spin, in the video below, you can see how Tiana’s Bayou Adventure compares to the original Splash Mountain at Disneyland.

More from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland: