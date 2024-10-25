Photos: New Sign Welcomes Guests To Bayou Country At Disneyland Park

As we get closer to the official opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park next month, more walls are coming down and more details are shining bright in the area surrounding the highly-anticipated new attraction.

Today, one of those new details is front and center as the sign for the land in which the attraction is located has been revealed. Along with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure comes a name change for what was once known as Critter Country, transforming into what is now called Bayou Country.

However, the signage is not too terribly different from what parkgoers were used to, aside from the (albeit ironic) addition of another critter – a bird to the top of the sign. The animals anchoring it on either side – a bear, a bunny, a squirrel, turtle, and fox, were all there on the previous sign.

Also placed near the sign is a fun new lantern, which we presume helps illuminate the area and sign when night falls in Bayou Country. The sign also features moss – because it’s a bayou! – draped over the top. You can take a closer look at the animal sculpts in the photos below.

For reference, below is what the sign used to look like before the area closed and construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ramped up.

Originally named Bear Country and the first new land since New Orleans Square at the park when it debuted back in 1972, the land was originally home to Disneyland’s Country Bear Jamboree before turning into Critter Country in 1988 to welcome all the various animals that would come when Splash Mountain arrived in 1989. The Critter name was kept when one bear and his friends replaced the musical bears of the Country Bear Jamboree when The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh took over that location in 2003.

If you’d like to experience all the history and fun of Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Park in California, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.