Video: Full Ride of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland During Magic Key Previews

Virtually experience Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park at night during the first day of Magic Key previews.
What’s Happening:
- Take a virtual ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort before its official launch in November.
- As part of the Magic Key previews, we had the opportunity to enjoy Tiana’s Bayou Adventure prior to its grand opening on November 15th.
- Note that park passes for Disneyland Park are sold out for the attraction's opening day.
- And just like with Splash Mountain, you will get wet with the warning, “Attention! Fifty Foot Plunge Ahead! Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a turbulent flume adventure with high speeds, heights, and sudden drops and stops! You may get wet!”
- Check out the full ride video below.
