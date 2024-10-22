Video: Full Ride of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland During Magic Key Previews

Take a virtual ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland before opening day.

Virtually experience Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park at night during the first day of Magic Key previews.

What’s Happening:

Take a virtual ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Disneyland Resort

As part of the Magic Key previews, we had the opportunity to enjoy Tiana’s Bayou Adventure prior to its grand opening on November 15th.

Note that park passes for Disneyland Park are sold out for the attraction's opening day.

And just like with Splash Mountain

Check out the full ride video below.

More on Disneyland Park:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



