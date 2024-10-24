Photos: Bayou Country Retail Location Ray’s Berets Soft Opens to Guests

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the main attraction in the reimagined land, is currently in Magic Key Holder previews.
What’s Happening:
- Ray’s Berets, a retail location in Disneyland’s upcoming Bayou Country area, soft opened to guests for the first time yesterday, October 23rd.
- The store, formerly known as the Briar Patch, still features hats, ears, apparels and pins, but the interior has been updated to reflect the area's new theme. Including blue lanterns, new foliage, updated portraits, and an animated window into the bayou, the new The Princess and the Frog-inspired location is perfectly situated next to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- At this time, Ray’s Berets isn’t officially open to guests, meaning its availability isn’t guaranteed.
- This is the first time the store has been available to guests since Splash Mountain’s closure in May of 2023.
- Disneyland is putting the finishing touches on their reimagined Critter Country, currently offering both Magic Key and Cast Member previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- Additionally, the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree hosted Cast Member previews during our visit to the park. We cannot wait to try out the new menu when the reimagined restaurant opens tomorrow, October 25th.
- Bayou Country, including Ray’s Berets and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will officially open on November 15th.
