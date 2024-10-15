Opening Date Revealed for the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree at Disneyland

Leading up to the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on November 15th, the reimagined Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree is set to officially open on October 25th.
What’s Happening:
- The Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree will open on Friday, October 25th with some new Country Bear-inspired theming.
- Inspired by the Country Bears and their travels throughout the greatest music halls in the United States, the restaurant will feature a new menu inspired by the Country Bears’ favorite regional barbecue dishes.
- Additionally, a soundtrack of the Country Bears’ greatest hits will play throughout the restaurant.
- The full menu, which has already been shared, will include barbecue stalwarts such as brisket, pulled pork and ribs.
- Speciality drinks and desserts, such as banana pudding and funnel cake fries, will also be available.
- Updated signage for the restaurant was recently revealed when the neighboring pathway into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reopened.
- On November 15th, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open in the newly renamed Bayou Country, which will also boast renamed and refurbished stores, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and the new Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.
- Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to preview the new attraction starting just one week from today, on Monday, October 21st.
