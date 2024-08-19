Photos: Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree Signage Unveiled As Critter Country Pathway Reopens

With the reopening of the walkway past Critter Country (soon to be Bayou Country) at Disneyland Park, guests to the Happiest Place on Earth can now see new signage for a favorite restaurant, now called the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

With the reopening of the pathway that connects much of the west side of Disneyland through New Orleans Square, past Critter Country into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge now reopen at Disneyland, guests can now once again enjoy the lower level restrooms and seating areas of the popular eatery, formerly called simply Hungry Bear Restaurant.

The big draw is the previously mentioned new sign. In bright colors, guests can see the new name, indicative of the new cuisine that will be served up at the location. Plus, the wooden bear that is reaching for the beehive (and all that fresh honey!) has returned as well.

The restaurant itself has not reopened at this time, but when it does it will get an extra touch of theming to the classic attraction, Country Bear Jamboree, as it becomes the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. Said to inspired by the Country Bears and their travels throughout the greatest music halls in the United States, the restaurant will feature a new menu inspired by the Country Bears’ favorite regional barbecue dishes. Though the menu hasn’t been officially revealed, we suspect there might be some barbecue options.

Additionally, a soundtrack of the Country Bears’ greatest hits will play throughout the restaurant, but don’t expect to see your furry friends in person. Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree will not be a character dining location.