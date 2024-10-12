Kathryn Hahn Takes Break from the Witches’ Trials at Disneyland

Kathryn Hahn took a brief detour from the Witches’ Road to visit Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ shared photos of Kathryn Hahn, star of the hit Marvel show Agatha All Along, stopping by Disneyland for some Halloween Time fun.
- She is also sporting the newly released Agatha Harkness Minnie headband, featuring Agatha’s cameo in the center bow.
- Agatha All Along has released five episodes thus far on Disney+, becoming a ratings hit for the streamer and inspiring social media fervor.
- Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.
