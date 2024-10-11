The LEGO Marvel World Expands in the Trailer for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition”

Marvel has shared the trailer for the latest LEGO Marvel Avengers special coming to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ and Marvel have shared the official trailer for the all-new animated special, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition.
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition sees a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleash a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.
- This new special marks the tenth entry in the popular LEGO / Marvel series.
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition arrives Friday, October 18th exclusively on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Music From the First Five Episodes of “Agatha All Along” Now Available to Stream
- Elton John Celebrated at the European Premiere of New Disney+ Documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late”
- ILM Wins Inaugural Excellence in Production Technology Emmy for “The Santa Clauses”
- Premiere Date Revealed for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing,” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu
- “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Trailer Amasses Impressive 69 Million Views in First 10 Days
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now