The LEGO Marvel World Expands in the Trailer for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition”

Marvel has shared the trailer for the latest LEGO Marvel Avengers special coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ and Marvel have shared the official trailer for the all-new animated special, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition .

. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition sees a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleash a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.

sees a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleash a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers. This new special marks the tenth entry in the popular LEGO / Marvel series.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition arrives Friday, October 18th exclusively on Disney+.

