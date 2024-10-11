The LEGO Marvel World Expands in the Trailer for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition”

This new special marks the tenth entry in the popular LEGO / Marvel series.
Marvel has shared the trailer for the latest LEGO Marvel Avengers special coming to Disney+.

  • Disney+ and Marvel have shared the official trailer for the all-new animated special, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition.
  • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition sees a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleash a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.
  • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition arrives Friday, October 18th exclusively on Disney+.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
