Music From the First Five Episodes of “Agatha All Along” Now Available to Stream

The popular "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" is included in the soundtrack.

Hollywood Records has released the original soundtrack for the first five episodes of Agatha All Along, including the fan-favorite song, "The Ballad of the Witches' Road."

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-5) Original Soundtrack, featuring a score by Christophe Beck ( Frozen , WandaVision Hawkeye

Original Soundtrack, featuring a score by Christophe Beck ( , As mentioned, the soundtrack also includes the fan favorite song "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Fans can find the soundtrack on their favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music

Meanwhile, the Music From Agatha All Along vinyl album is set for release on November 1st and is now available for pre-order

New episodes of Agatha All Along debut every Wednesday on Disney+

debut every Wednesday on Be sure to peruse our Agatha All Along tag

Composers Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas: "We loved diving back into the witchy world of Westview to further explore Agatha's journey. Faced with the challenge of expressing empathy for a dark antihero, we subverted the conventional superhero sound and crafted an eclectic palette that leans into the strange and twisted. Additionally, we weave Bobby and Kristen's catchy tunes throughout the show to create a seamless, musical undercurrent between song and score. As Agatha's coven encounters trial after trial, the score creeps across an array of musical genres, all connected with prominent themes and magical leitmotifs that accompany audiences down the Witches' Road."