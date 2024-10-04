“Agatha All Along” Vinyl Now Available For Preorder at Disney Music Emporium

Marvel’s new hit Disney+ series, which features music written by the songwriters of Frozen and Coco, is now available for preorder.
The Ballads of Agatha All Along:
- Disney Music Emporium has released preorders for an all new Agatha All Along vinyl.
- The new Marvel series, which premieres episodes every Wednesday, features music from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The pair is best known for the powerhouse hit “Let it Go.”
- The 1LP vinyl includes songs and score from the hit show, including “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” and score from Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas.
- Beck also composed for other hits like Frozen, Hawkeye, and WandaVision.
- The Agatha All Along LP retails for $24.98 and can be preordered here.
- The vinyl is expected to ship on October 30th, the same day as the last two episodes of the series premieres.
- Agatha All Along is WandaVision spinoff series following Agatha Harkness as she rediscovers who she is. Beginning her story as Agnes, Agatha meets a young character called Teen who snaps her back into herself. Demanding she take him down the infamous Witches’ Road, Agatha will form a makeshift coven and face the life-threatening challenges the road presents. With the promise of endless knowledge and power at the end, the coven will risk their lives to find out their truths.
- Currently, the first four episodes of the nine episode limited series are streaming on Disney+.
- Don’t miss Kathryn Hahn’s magnetic return as Agatha in Agatha All Along.
