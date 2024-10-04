“Agatha All Along” Vinyl Now Available For Preorder at Disney Music Emporium

Featuring music from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and score from Chritophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas, don't miss your opportunity to pick up the freshly brewed vinyl from Disney's official music store.

Marvel’s new hit Disney+ series, which features music written by the songwriters of Frozen and Coco, is now available for preorder.

The Ballads of Agatha All Along:

Disney Music Emporium Agatha All Along vinyl.

vinyl. The new Marvel series, which premieres episodes every Wednesday, features music from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The pair is best known for the powerhouse hit “Let it Go.”

The 1LP vinyl includes songs and score from the hit show, including “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” and score from Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas.

Beck also composed for other hits like Frozen, Hawkeye, and WandaVision.

and The Agatha All Along LP retails for $24.98 and can be preordered here

LP retails for $24.98 and can be preordered The vinyl is expected to ship on October 30th, the same day as the last two episodes of the series premieres.

Agatha All Along is WandaVision spinoff series following Agatha Harkness as she rediscovers who she is. Beginning her story as Agnes, Agatha meets a young character called Teen who snaps her back into herself. Demanding she take him down the infamous Witches’ Road, Agatha will form a makeshift coven and face the life-threatening challenges the road presents. With the promise of endless knowledge and power at the end, the coven will risk their lives to find out their truths.

is spinoff series following Agatha Harkness as she rediscovers who she is. Beginning her story as Agnes, Agatha meets a young character called Teen who snaps her back into herself. Demanding she take him down the infamous Witches’ Road, Agatha will form a makeshift coven and face the life-threatening challenges the road presents. With the promise of endless knowledge and power at the end, the coven will risk their lives to find out their truths. Currently, the first four episodes of the nine episode limited series are streaming on Disney+.

Don’t miss Kathryn Hahn’s magnetic return as Agatha in Agatha All Along.

Read More Marvel: