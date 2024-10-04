“Marvel Contest of Champions” 10th Anniversary — 10 Glorious Reveals Celebration Kicks Off with New Events and Updates Coming Throughout October

In addition to the 10th Anniversary updates, the game will celebrate the Halloween season with spooktacular in-game quests.

In addition to the action-packed 10th Anniversary and Halloween updates, developers Kabam have announced their presence at this month’s New York Comic Con at the Marvel Booth. Attendees will have the opportunity to check out hands-on demos of the mobile game and catch some incredible 10th Anniversary announcements.

10th Anniversary Celebration:

Marvel Contest of Champions has announced new additions to the popular mobile game coming throughout the month of October.

Launched in December of 2014, the 1v1 fighting game has grown significantly over the past 10 years. Starting with only 25 champions, MCoC now sports over 10 times the amount of playable characters. With over 300 million downloads since launch, players of the mobile battle game can choose from nearly any of their favorite Marvel characters as they fight their way through The Battlerealm. The game also sports a selection of original characters with unique abilities that help shake up gameplay.

In celebration of 10 years of epic Marvel battles, MCoC has several exciting upcoming in-game content updates and events releasing throughout the month.

Launching on October 7th as a kick off to the game’s 10 Glorious Reveals, Glorious Guardians Medusa (first introduced in 2017) and Purgatory (first introduced in 2021) will receive reworks to update the characters as the game continues to expand their roster of Champions.

Also launching on October 7th is Deadpool’s Ultimate Multiplayer Bonanza Alliance Super Season. This series of in-game events will encourage players to join Alliances and play with their friends.

These Alliances will be imperative as the game launches a series of Bounty Missions, bringing back previous event bosses to The Battlerealm. Jump in on the action of these 1v1 fights on October 7th.

In celebration of the upcoming release of Venom: The Last Dance , MCoC will celebrate the symbiote-infected character with a series of Venom related content. From October 21st to November 15th, players who login to the game for a total of 7 days will receive in-game rewards including Champions Venom and Anti-Venom.

From October 21st to November 15th, players who login to the game for a total of 7 days will receive in-game rewards including Champions Venom and Anti-Venom. Taking the game into its next decade, the current 30FPS frame rate will double to 60 frames per second, significantly improving animations and response time to the game. This is the biggest leap in quality the game has ever experienced. The 60FPS update will go live on November 4th for all players.

This is just the first wave of announcements for Marvel: Contest of Champions 10 year celebration. Fans can look forward to several exciting announcements over the next few months.

In addition to these exciting anniversary updates, MCoC is celebrating the Halloween season with new in-game events.

Kicking off the spooktacular seasonal offerings, fans can play the House of Horrors event quest. The new event quest will see Jessica Jones and The Summoner join forces as they investigate a symbiote stalking problem that leads them to a creepy killer carnival. Things will heat up as Jack O’Lantern activates abominable animatronics.

In a new side-quest titled Jack’s Bounty-full Hunt, Jack O’Lantern will take on the role of the Gladiatorial Games host. He will fill the arena with his adversaries and watch them fight amongst themselves.

This is just the beginning when it comes to Marvel Contest of Champions’ epic 10th Anniversary celebration! Keep your eyes peeled for incredible announcements leading up to the game’s official birthday on December 10th.

