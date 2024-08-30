10 Years of The Contest — Marvel’s Hit Mobile Game Contest of Champions to Add Shathra and Count Luchina Nefaria

After a successful San Diego Comic-Con celebration of the games 10-Year Anniversary, game producer Kabam is keeping the party going with brand new additions to the game.

A Decade of Champions:

The popular mobile game Marvel

This year’s Summoner’s Choice Winner Shathra and Count Luchino Nefaria will arrive in the game this September.

Feral wasp goddess Shathra will be released on September 26th. From Loomworld, Shathra was selected to create a Celestial Map of Humanity. However, her younger sister Neith upstaged her. Giving into her envy, Shathra decided to tear down her sister's web.

Count Nefaria will arrive a few weeks earlier on September 12th. The descendant of Italian noblemen, Luchino used his wealth and connections to become a leader in the Maggia crime syndicate. Subjecting himself to experiments, the Count gained superhuman abilities but lost his life. Later, he was resurrected as an entity made entirely of Ionic energy. He drains other beings to maintain his immortality.

The two champions will join the games lineup of over 250 characters, such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Wolverine and more.

September will be an incredibly exciting month for the game, with the beginning of the third Saga: Glorious Games. The motion comic debuted today on the game’s official YouTube channel. Exploring what Marvel Contest of Champions has to offer, the celebration of the history of The Contest will explore different elements of the game. Starting with September’s Circus Maximus and ending in December’s Grand Banquet, the new series will also bring in exciting events and quests to usher in the decade celebration.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available on iOS and Android.

You can watch the full motion comic below:

