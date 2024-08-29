Marvel Celebrates 85th Years With Celebratory Video

A new celebratory video in honor of Marvel’s 85th anniversary has been released.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of the iconic comic book brand’s 85th birthday, a new celebratory spot has been released.
- Showcasing the brand’s humble beginnings, Stan Lee’s driving force, and the juggernaut that has become Marvel Studios, the entirety of the Marvel legacy has been placed into this wonderful video for fans.
- Also included in the new video are new looks at Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts*, Ironheart, and Captain America: Brave New World.
- While the video did debut earlier this month at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, this is its first release for a global audience.
- Here’s to the 85 years of stories we’ve witnessed and (at least) 85 more years of heroes to come.
