Explore The Golden Age of Stan Lee and Don Deck with “Marvel Comics Library. Avengers. Vol. 2. 1965–1967”

Celebrate classic Marvel stories and Earth’s Mightiest heroes with this brand new, hard-cover collectors product.
Marvelous Merchandise:
- The Avengers are featured in a second volume of Marvel Age classics with Marvel Comics Library. Avengers. Vol. 2. 1965–1967.
- The TASCHEN published hardcover novel highlights the golden years of Stan Lee and Don Deck, giving fans an opportunity to rediscover stories featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
- The new edition picks up where volume 1 left off, which highlights 1963-1965.
- With epic battles, new characters and a further expansion of the Marvel universe, the novel will feature highly detailed reproductions of 20 original issues.
- Vanity Fair wrote “The joy, imagination, and heart of these stories seem more vibrant and immersive than ever. The Avengers stories were always epic—now they exist in a book that matches.”
- Marvel Comics Library. Avengers. Vol. 2. 1965–1967 is also available in a limited-edition 1,000 version, which is decked out with an aluminum print cover tipped into a leatherette-bound spine, foil embossing, and a slipcase.
- Both editions are available to preorder now. Standard edition copies run at $200 and can be picked up here. Numbered limited-edition copies retail at $600 and can be ordered here.
