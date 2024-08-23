Marvel HQ Releases New Motion Comic “Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble”

The first episode of the new six-episode motion comic from Marvel is out now on YouTube.

Avengers, Assemble:

  • The Marvel HQ YouTube channel has released a new original motion comic Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble in celebration of the year-long Super Heroes Assemble celebration.
  • The new series, written by Celeste Bronfman, follows Iron Man and the Avengers as they take on Thanos.
  • Today marks the release of the first episode with new episodes releasing weekly.
  • In the first entry, Tony Stark will join Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Hulk as they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Avengers. The holiday, titled “National Tony Stark Day,” is interrupted by the infamous Thanos as he breaks into Avengers Tower wanting to take over the world.
  • Marvel’s Super Heroes Assemble program is a year-long commitment of action-filled animations, motion comics, short form content, activations, and special product collaborations.
  • You can watch the family-friendly first episode, National Tony Stark Day, below:

