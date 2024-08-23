Marvel HQ Releases New Motion Comic “Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble”

The first episode of the new six-episode motion comic from Marvel is out now on YouTube.

Avengers, Assemble:

The Marvel HQ YouTube channel Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble in celebration of the year-long Super Heroes Assemble celebration.

in celebration of the year-long Super Heroes Assemble celebration. The new series, written by Celeste Bronfman, follows Iron Man and the Avengers as they take on Thanos.

Today marks the release of the first episode with new episodes releasing weekly.

In the first entry, Tony Stark will join Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Hulk as they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Avengers. The holiday, titled “National Tony Stark Day,” is interrupted by the infamous Thanos as he breaks into Avengers Tower wanting to take over the world.

Marvel’s Super Heroes Assemble program is a year-long commitment of action-filled animations, motion comics, short form content, activations, and special product collaborations.

You can watch the family-friendly first episode, National Tony Stark Day, below:

