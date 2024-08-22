“The Golden Girls” Reference Hidden in Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is absolutely loaded with easter eggs and references, but we’re betting there is at least one that went under your radar. Andy Park, Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, recently confirmed a very funny reference to the beloved ‘80s sitcom The Golden Girls.
- Park shared a post on his Instagram account, showcasing Deadpool’s signature swords from the new film, with their black and gold blades.
- A closer look reveals that the bottoms of the hilts of these new swords bare the initials “DR” and “BS.”
- While there are more obvious jokes that could be made with those initials in relation to Deadpool, Park revealed that they are actually meant to be the initials of the four Golden Girls:
- Dorothy
- Rose
- Blanche
- Sophia
- Park goes on in his post to say that his hope was for Deadpool to refer to these swords as his Golden Girls.
- This comes after Deadpool’s swords in the first two Deadpool films were dubbed “Bea” and “Arthur,” referencing one of the stars of the sitcom.
- The names can even be seen on the swords in the opening credits of Deadpool 2.
- Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently celebrated Deadpool & Wolverine becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, having now earned a total of more than $1.1 billion.
- Michael Green co-writer of Logan recently shared his thoughts on Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The new film brought Deadpool not only to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also to the Disney Parks for the first time. The Merc with a Mouth debuted at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
- While the film was packed with cameos, there are a couple that did not occur. Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that he approached Nicolas Cage about reprising his role as Ghost Rider, while director Shawn Levy said a Taylor Swift cameo “was never a conversation.”