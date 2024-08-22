“The Golden Girls” Reference Hidden in Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is absolutely loaded with easter eggs and references, but we’re betting there is at least one that went under your radar. Andy Park, Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, recently confirmed a very funny reference to the beloved ‘80s sitcom The Golden Girls.

Park shared a post on his Instagram account

A closer look reveals that the bottoms of the hilts of these new swords bare the initials “DR” and “BS.”

While there are more obvious jokes that could be made with those initials in relation to Deadpool, Park revealed that they are actually meant to be the initials of the four Golden Girls: Dorothy Rose Blanche Sophia



Park goes on in his post to say that his hope was for Deadpool to refer to these swords as his Golden Girls.

This comes after Deadpool’s swords in the first two Deadpool films were dubbed “Bea” and “Arthur,” referencing one of the stars of the sitcom.

films were dubbed “Bea” and “Arthur,” referencing one of the stars of the sitcom. The names can even be seen on the swords in the opening credits of Deadpool 2.

More on Deadpool & Wolverine: