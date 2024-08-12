Video: Story Time with Deadpool at Disney California Adventure

The Merc with the Mouth is ready to read you a story with the help of Wolverine. Check out the limited time offering inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had a chance to check the Story Time with Deadpool show at Disney California Adventure.
- The limited-time offering takes place daily in Avengers Campus.
- Featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, the show invites guests to experience some of their favorite fairy tales recreated by the Merc with the Mouth.
- The approximately 10-minute offering takes place in the former waiting area for the Hyperion Theatre right next to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- With 4 showings a day, make sure you check out this hilariously fun offering.
- No announcement has been made regarding the show's end date, but make sure you get to Disney California Adventure to check it out.
- In the meantime, check out our video of Story Time with Deadpool below:
Read More:
