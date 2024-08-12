Video: Story Time with Deadpool at Disney California Adventure

The Merc with the Mouth is ready to read you a story with the help of Wolverine. Check out the limited time offering inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had a chance to check the Story Time with Deadpool show at Disney California Adventure

The limited-time offering takes place daily in Avengers Campus

Featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, the show invites guests to experience some of their favorite fairy tales recreated by the Merc with the Mouth.

The approximately 10-minute offering takes place in the former waiting area for the Hyperion Theatre right next to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

With 4 showings a day, make sure you check out this hilariously fun offering.

No announcement has been made regarding the show's end date, but make sure you get to Disney California Adventure to check it out.

In the meantime, check out our video of Story Time with Deadpool below:

