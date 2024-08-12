Photos — Haunted Mansion and Bayou Country Construction Update at Disneyland

The west-side of Disneyland Park has been under heavy construction for months. Earlier this year, major projects including a refurbishment of the queue and the addition of an attraction gift shop commenced for Haunted Mansion. Additionally, the iconic experience’s nextdoor neighbor has been undergoing a magical transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. In preparation for the opening of the attraction, the surrounding area has been blocked off for a complete rehaul into Bayou Country.

Laughing Place took a trip around the Rivers of America at Disneyland today to check out the construction of Haunted Mansion and the upcoming Bayou Country. Currently, guests visiting Disneyland are unable to take the path from New Orleans Square to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While Haunted Mansion Holiday is officially open, queue construction is requiring guests to use Virtual Queue.

The updated queue is promised to be more immersive and much larger than before. The ultra popular attraction almost always had an extended queue into the old fountain courtyard in front of the New Orleans Square Disneyland Railroad station. Additionally, Disney is adding a new retail space right outside of the attraction’s exit. Fans will be able to pick up Haunted Mansion themed souvenirs once it opens. Right now, construction of the new facility is hard to capture, but you can catch a glimpse of the concrete structure rising behind the trees.

During D23’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, it was announced that the new land formerly known as Critter Country would open on November 15th featuring the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree restaurant. There is a lot of activity happening in the upcoming Bayou Country area, including repaving, painting, and more.

Construction crews are working like crazy to get this new area open to guests. The former Hungry Bear restaurant, which is transforming into Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, is also under heavy construction. Today, Disney revealed what type of food will be available at the upcoming quick service location.

Currently, there is no information on when this pathway will reopen to guests.

