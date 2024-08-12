Mark Twain Riverboat Spiel Updated to Reference Bayou Country

Disneyland is already making reference to the new name for Critter Country revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with an updated spiel aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat.

What’s Happening:

During Saturday night’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, it was revealed that Critter Country would be renamed to Bayou Country in anticipation of the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Since then, the spiel aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat has been updated to reflect the new name.

The narrator says, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is part of Bayou Country, a welcoming wilderness filled with tall trees and tall tales about animals that talk, play music and sing. Don’t you just love tall tales?”

Sounds like the spiel for the Mark Twain Riverboat has changed to include Bayou Country as of today.#d23 pic.twitter.com/Abwqd3KtwS — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 12, 2024

Bayou Country is situated on the edge of New Orleans Square with shady trees, mesmerizing music and a vast collection of enchanting surprises.

Guests will discover a land filled with friendly woodland animals, from a trumpet-playing gator and an adorable bear who craves honey to a musical cast of bears, frogs, and other critters.

In addition to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Bayou Country will be the home to The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes

And don’t forget to grab your favorite merchandise from Ray’s Berets, and Louis’ Critter Club, and sweet treats from Pooh Corner.

While some areas may open earlier, Bayou Country will officially open when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens on November 15th