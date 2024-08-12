Disneyland Releases New Foodie Guide For The Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

The Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree at Disneyland has released their menu.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has released

The new revamp is set to be inspired by The Country Bear Jamboree , which used to call this area of the park home.

, which used to call this area of the park home. You can find the complete new menu below.

Entrees: Smoked Barbecue Combo Platter: A selection of house-smoked meats, served with baked beans, house slaw, white bread, and pickles with a choice of two of the following: Pork Spareribs, Pulled Pork, Sausage Link, or Beef Brisket (New) Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich: Tangy BBQ sauce, house slaw, bread and butter, and pickles served with beer-battered fries (New) Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich with tangy BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños served with beer-battered fries (New) Smoked Angus Beef Burger and Pulled Pork with American cheese, golden aïoli, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, and crispy onions served with beer-battered fries (New)



Corn Ribs Plate: Chile-lime aioli, parmesan, crispy onions, cilantro, and scallions with house slaw and beer-battered fries (Plant-based) (New)

Loaded Fries topped with smoked pulled pork, queso sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños, cilantro, and scallions (New)

Classic Cheeseburger served with beer-battered fries

Chicken Tenders Plate served with house slaw and beer-battered fries

Sides

Beer-battered Fries (New)

Baked Beans (New)

House Slaw (New)

Kids’ Meals

Pork Spareribs (New)

Toasted Cheese Sandwich (Disney Check Meal) (New)

Hamburger (Disney Check Meal)

Chicken Tenders

Desserts

Banana Pudding: Bananas, whipped cream, crushed wafer cookies, dulce de leche, and toffee (New) \

Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar. For an additional charge, add some extra sweetness to your funnel cake fries with Banana Caramel Dipping Sauce! (New)

Beverages

Sparkling Strawberry-Pickle Lemonade​: Simply Lemonade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, flavors of lime, Sprite, pickle juice and a pickle spear (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Strawberry Shortcake Lemonade​: Simply Lemonade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, sweet cream topping, shortbread crumbles, and strawberry dust​ (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Lemonade-Iced Tea: Simply Lemonade and Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea garnished with a lemon wheel (Non-alcoholic) (New)

A new opening date has yet to be announced.

More Disneyland News: