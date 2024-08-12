Disneyland Releases New Foodie Guide For The Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

The Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree at Disneyland has released their menu.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has released a foodie guide detailing all the delicious items one can expect at the updated Disneyland restaurant.
- The new revamp is set to be inspired by The Country Bear Jamboree, which used to call this area of the park home.
- You can find the complete new menu below.
- Entrees:
- Smoked Barbecue Combo Platter: A selection of house-smoked meats, served with baked beans, house slaw, white bread, and pickles with a choice of two of the following: Pork Spareribs, Pulled Pork, Sausage Link, or Beef Brisket (New)
- Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich: Tangy BBQ sauce, house slaw, bread and butter, and pickles served with beer-battered fries (New)
- Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich with tangy BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños served with beer-battered fries (New)
- Smoked Angus Beef Burger and Pulled Pork with American cheese, golden aïoli, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, and crispy onions served with beer-battered fries (New)
- Corn Ribs Plate: Chile-lime aioli, parmesan, crispy onions, cilantro, and scallions with house slaw and beer-battered fries (Plant-based) (New)
- Loaded Fries topped with smoked pulled pork, queso sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños, cilantro, and scallions (New)
- Classic Cheeseburger served with beer-battered fries
- Chicken Tenders Plate served with house slaw and beer-battered fries
- Sides
- Beer-battered Fries (New)
- Baked Beans (New)
- House Slaw (New)
- Kids’ Meals
- Pork Spareribs (New)
- Toasted Cheese Sandwich (Disney Check Meal) (New)
- Hamburger (Disney Check Meal)
- Chicken Tenders
- Desserts
- Banana Pudding: Bananas, whipped cream, crushed wafer cookies, dulce de leche, and toffee (New) \
- Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar. For an additional charge, add some extra sweetness to your funnel cake fries with Banana Caramel Dipping Sauce! (New)
- Beverages
- Sparkling Strawberry-Pickle Lemonade: Simply Lemonade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, flavors of lime, Sprite, pickle juice and a pickle spear (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Strawberry Shortcake Lemonade: Simply Lemonade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, sweet cream topping, shortbread crumbles, and strawberry dust (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Lemonade-Iced Tea: Simply Lemonade and Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea garnished with a lemon wheel (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- A new opening date has yet to be announced.
More Disneyland News:
- Video: "Disney Princess: Creating Tiana's World" Panel from D23; The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Video: All Announcements Made During Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Everything Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and More
- New Mission Featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- More Details and Concept Art Shared for New Avengers Campus Attraction – Avengers Infinity Defense
- Disneyland Announces Opening Date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Critter Country To Be Renamed Bayou Country
- A New Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic to Debut in Main Street Opera House at Disneyland in 2025
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com