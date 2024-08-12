Disneyland Releases New Foodie Guide For The Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

The Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree at Disneyland has released their menu.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has released a foodie guide detailing all the delicious items one can expect at the updated Disneyland restaurant.
  • The new revamp is set to be inspired by The Country Bear Jamboree, which used to call this area of the park home.
  • You can find the complete new menu below.

  • Entrees:
    • Smoked Barbecue Combo Platter: A selection of house-smoked meats, served with baked beans, house slaw, white bread, and pickles with a choice of two of the following: Pork Spareribs, Pulled Pork, Sausage Link, or Beef Brisket (New)
    • Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich: Tangy BBQ sauce, house slaw, bread and butter, and pickles served with beer-battered fries (New)
    • Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich with tangy BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños served with beer-battered fries (New)
    • Smoked Angus Beef Burger and Pulled Pork with American cheese, golden aïoli, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, and crispy onions served with beer-battered fries (New)

  • Corn Ribs Plate: Chile-lime aioli, parmesan, crispy onions, cilantro, and scallions with house slaw and beer-battered fries (Plant-based) (New)
  • Loaded Fries topped with smoked pulled pork, queso sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños, cilantro, and scallions (New)
  • Classic Cheeseburger served with beer-battered fries
  • Chicken Tenders Plate served with house slaw and beer-battered fries
  • Sides

  • Beer-battered Fries (New)

  • Baked Beans (New)
  • House Slaw (New)
  • Kids’ Meals

  • Pork Spareribs (New)
  • Toasted Cheese Sandwich (Disney Check Meal) (New)
  • Hamburger (Disney Check Meal)
  • Chicken Tenders
  • Desserts

  • Banana Pudding: Bananas, whipped cream, crushed wafer cookies, dulce de leche, and toffee (New)  \
  • Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar. For an additional charge, add some extra sweetness to your funnel cake fries with Banana Caramel Dipping Sauce! (New)  
  • Beverages

  • Sparkling Strawberry-Pickle Lemonade​: Simply Lemonade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, flavors of lime, Sprite, pickle juice and a pickle spear (Non-alcoholic) (New)  
  • Strawberry Shortcake Lemonade​: Simply Lemonade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, sweet cream topping, shortbread crumbles, and strawberry dust​ (Non-alcoholic) (New)
  • Lemonade-Iced Tea: Simply Lemonade and Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea garnished with a lemon wheel (Non-alcoholic) (New)
  • A new opening date has yet to be announced.

