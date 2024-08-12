Video: “Disney Princess: Creating Tiana’s World” Panel from D23; The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Princess: Creating Tiana’s World was a panel held at this past weekend’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- The panel, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, featured creatives from The Walt Disney Company who have helped and are helping to keep Tiana’s story alive.
- Anika Noni Rose, voice of Tiana, was onhand to discuss the process of becoming the iconic princess, from auditioning to recording.
- Charita Carter, Ted Robledo, and Carmen Smith got the opportunity to further talk about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and how they brought to life the first The Princess and the Frog attraction.
- Arguably most excitingly, Tiana series director Joyce Sherri was on the panel to discuss the continued work on the upcoming animated series for Disney+.
- Finally, recording artist Coco Jones was on hand to sing a new arrangement of “Almost There” to close out the ceremony.
Watch: Disney Princess – Creating Tiana’s World Panel
More D23 News:
