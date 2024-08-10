New Mission Featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

When The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theatres in 2026, Disney Parks fans can look forward to a Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run update as well.

What’s Happening:

  • As announced during tonight’s Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new story featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
  • While not explicitly stated, this story will presumably be available at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.
  • Making the announcement, Dave Filoni said, “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions.”
  • Notably, this news came during the Fortnite and Epic Games section of the presentation.
  • That’s because, as Filoni explained, Epic’s Unreal Engine will help bring this new adventure to life.
  • The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently slated to open in theatres May 22nd, 2026.
  • For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page.
