New Mission Featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

When The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theatres in 2026, Disney Parks fans can look forward to a Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run update as well.

What’s Happening:

As announced during tonight's Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

While not explicitly stated, this story will presumably be available at both Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.

Making the announcement, Dave Filoni said, “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions.”

Notably, this news came during the Fortnite and Epic Games section of the presentation.

That's because, as Filoni explained, Epic's Unreal Engine will help bring this new adventure to life.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently slated to open in theatres May 22nd, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently slated to open in theatres May 22nd, 2026.