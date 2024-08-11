Video: All Announcements Made During Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

During Saturday night’s Disney Experience panel, fans were treated to a multitude of announcements for the Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and more.
- Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend last night's Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The Honda Center Hosted Panel featured musical performances, skits, and billions of dollars worth of announcements.
- For the parks we saw announcements for:
- An Avatar area, a Coco attraction, and two new Avengers Campus attractions coming to Disney California Adventure.
- Several new nighttime offerings throughout the global Disney Parks.
- Disneyland Paris’ Disney Adventure World will receive Pride Lands, a The Lion King area featuring a thrilling boat ride.
- A new Walt Disney Animatronic show for Disneyland.
- The new Pueblo Esperanza area at Animal Kingdom, featuring an Indiana Jones retheme of Dinosaur and an Encanto attraction. Animal Kingdom will also open a new Zootopia show in the Tree of Life theatre in 2025.
- And that’s just the beginning.
- Throughout the several hour long presentation, Disney fans saw actual projects that are actively greenlit for the parks, unlike 2022’s “bluesky” showcase.
- Other announcements included Disney Cruise Line ship fleet expansions, new Disney characters joining Fortnite and more.
- Check out our video of every announcement made during Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase below:
