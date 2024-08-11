Video: All Announcements Made During Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

During Saturday night’s Disney Experience panel, fans were treated to a multitude of announcements for the Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and more.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend last night's Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The Honda Center Hosted Panel featured musical performances, skits, and billions of dollars worth of announcements.

For the parks we saw announcements for: An Avatar area, a Coco attraction, and two new Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure Several new nighttime offerings throughout the global Disney Parks. Disneyland Paris The Lion King area featuring a thrilling boat ride. A new Walt Disney Animatronic show for Disneyland. The new Pueblo Esperanza area at Animal Kingdom Dinosaur Encanto attraction. Animal Kingdom will also open a new Zootopia show in the Tree of Life theatre in 2025. And that’s just the beginning.

Throughout the several hour long presentation, Disney fans saw actual projects that are actively greenlit for the parks, unlike 2022’s “bluesky” showcase.

Other announcements included Disney Cruise Line ship fleet expansions, new Disney characters joining Fortnite and more.

Check out our video of every announcement made during Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase below:

