Patrick Warburton Welcomes Disney Fans to Disney Experiences Presentation At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Patrick Warburton welcomed Disney Parks fans to Horizons at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with a special video.
What’s Happening:
- Horizons, Disney Experiences’ presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, had Soarin’s lead flight attendant welcome guests to the Honda Center.
- Warburton reprised his role as the Soarin’ safety announcer to introduce the parks & resort panel with enough Disney fan jokes to support a Disney YouTuber for months.
- Also included? Our favorite Mickey ear wearer making a delightful cameo.
