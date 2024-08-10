Patrick Warburton Welcomes Disney Fans to Disney Experiences Presentation At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Patrick Warburton welcomed Disney Parks fans to Horizons at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with a special video.

What’s Happening:

  • Horizons, Disney Experiences’ presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, had Soarin’s lead flight attendant welcome guests to the Honda Center.
  • Warburton reprised his role as the Soarin’ safety announcer to introduce the parks & resort panel with enough Disney fan jokes to support a Disney YouTuber for months.
  • Also included? Our favorite Mickey ear wearer making a delightful cameo.

