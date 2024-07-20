Reimagined Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree to Bring a Little Bit of the Country Bears Back to Disneyland

The Country Bears are returning to Disneyland – sort of – as the Hungry Bear Restaurant is set to become the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree!

What’s Happening:

The Hungry Bear Restaurant has been closed for refurbishment since the beginning of this month as all of Critter Country gets ready for the opening Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

When the restaurant does reopen, it will get an extra touch of Country Bears theming as it becomes the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

Inspired by the Country Bears and their travels throughout the greatest music halls in the United States, the restaurant will feature a new menu inspired by the Country Bears’ favorite regional barbecue dishes.

Additionally, a soundtrack of the Country Bears’ greatest hits will play throughout the restaurant.

It should also be noted that the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree will not be a character dining location.

More details about the full menu, the concept and a reopening date will be announced at a later date.

This news comes as a brand-new Country Bear show has opened Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

