Photos: Much Of Disneyland’s West Side Currently Behind Construction Walls

As promised, Disneyland Park has experienced a round of operational changes that have been installed starting today, July 8th. What is surprising guests to the park (especially the frequent ones), is just how significant these changes are and how they affect the West Side of the park.

Much of the west side of Disneyland is currently behind construction walls. These walls stretch Tiana’s Palace, covering the Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square (which itself is currently closed for refurbishment) and now cut off the pathway near Harbour Galley. Seating areas remain nearby in Fowler’s Harbor, but more wall can be found just down the pathway, blocking access to Critter Country via this fan-favorite route.

You can really see the extent of this closure, which blocks all access to Critter Country and this entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, via the Mark Twain. Aboard, you can see the closed riverfront, which stretches the expanse from New Orleans Square, all the way down to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Haunted Mansion is currently closed while a new queue experience is created, along with the addition of a new retail experience near the attraction’s exit.

The bridge connecting New Orleans Square with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will temporarily close beginning July 8, 2024. Popcorn and churro carts may be temporarily relocated during this time.

Upcoming operational changes in Critter Country: Hungry Bear Restaurant will temporarily close for kitchen refurbishments beginning July 8, 2024. Guests can enjoy similar food and beverage offerings at nearby dining locations like Stage Door Café and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. In addition, the restrooms near Hungry Bear Restaurant will be closed during this time; the nearest restrooms are located at Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Due to adjacent construction, Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes will not operate during this time. Due to its location in Critter Country, the Critter Country Fruit Cart will temporarily close beginning July 8, 2024. Guests can find snacks at other Fruit Carts during this time.



In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, signage and Cast Members prevent access down the pathway to Critter Country. Currently, there is no opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and there is no date announced for when the walls will come down.