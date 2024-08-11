We’re still coming off the high of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Prior to the weekend event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online including the A Walk In Disneyland series by Ashley Eckstein and Ashley Tayalor.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Just last week, D23 held another one of their magical biannual gatherings and fans who were in attendance were the first to check out the exciting new merchandise lines celebrating Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and so much more.

Now, thanks to Disney Store, fans at home have a chance to shop the exciting offerings like the A Walk in Disneyland collection from Ashley Eckstein and Ashley.

The talented artists and self made designers have collaborated on a charming button down shirt and a cute teacup and saucer keepsake that are inspired by the beauty and enchantment of the “Happiest place on Earth.”

Disneyland Icons Woven Shirt for Adults by Ashley Eckstein and Ashley Taylor – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $59.99

Both items are decorated in colorful icons that represent the best parts of Disneyland including: Sleeping Beauty Castle Tinker Bell Bird from the Enchanted Tiki Room Rocket ship Hot air balloon Pirate ship Tea cup Carousel horse And more

The shirt is dark blue and has a very light argyle pattern blending in among the icons; while the tea cup features Sleeping Beauty castle and icons surround the saucer. Adding to the fun, a Tinker Bell tea infuser provides an extra touch of magic.

Disneyland Tea Cup and Tinker Bell Infuser Set by Ashley Eckstein and Ashley Taylor – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $34.99

Finally, while not designed by the Ashleys, a lovely Disneyland dress completes the series sticking with the dark blue coloring and vibrant Disneyland icons.

Disneyland Dress for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $128.99

A Walk in Disneyland Collection will be available at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

So much was happening and Laughing Place was there to document as much as we could! Check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements, reveals, and surprises from the epic weekend.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!