Deadpool got Ghosted — Ryan Reynolds Shares that he Approached Nicolas Cage for a Ghost Rider Cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the blockbuster, opened up about a cameo that almost made it into the film.

The blockbuster superhero film, which is Deadpool's first entry as an MCU film, paid homage to many of 20th Century Fox's Marvel

Reynolds told Collider, when asked about if he had approached Cage for an appearance in the film, “Yes.” Continuing he shared that Cage “Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

Cage played the superhero in 2007’s Ghost Rider and reprised his role in 2012 for Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Reynolds didn't open up about why Cage chose to sit the film out, but others have shared what the early conversations of these appearances looked like.

In regards to Snipes’ cameo, he told Entertainment Weekly that “It started with a text from Ryan Reynolds.” Initially Snipes had been hesitant to agree thinking the project was unlikely to happen. “I did not think it was possible. I didn’t think he would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it. Disney was into it,” Snipes shared. “And also because they had Mahershala [Ali], you know, cast for the next upcoming version of it. So, it didn’t make sense to me.”

Ali is set to play Blade in a new film coming out November 7, 2025.

