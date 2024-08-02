Marvel Announces Book Of Behind-The-Scenes Photography from “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel has announced a new behind the scenes book from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine.
What’s Happening:
- A new addition to the popular Art Of line of books is putting a new spin on the series.
- Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos From The Set will showcase never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photography from the film.
- Candid moments of Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds will fill the pages, highlighting the scope and fun of making the box office hit.
- The new book will go on sale December 17th, 2024.
More Marvel News:
- Celebrate Cameo Of Ladypool In "Deadpool & Wolverine" With Collectible Figurine From Hot Toys Available For Pre-Order Now
- Go Behind-The-Scenes For The Creation of the Unique Score of "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- Box Office Experts Expect "Deadpool & Wolverine" To Become Highest Domestic Grossing R-Rated Movie of All Time by Sunday
- Cinemark Reveals New "Deadpool & Wolverine" Popcorn Bucket