Marvel Announces Book Of Behind-The-Scenes Photography from “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel has announced a new behind the scenes book from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening:

A new addition to the popular Art Of line of books is putting a new spin on the series.

line of books is putting a new spin on the series. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos From The Set will showcase never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photography from the film.

will showcase never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photography from the film. Candid moments of Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds will fill the pages, highlighting the scope and fun of making the box office hit.

The new book will go on sale December 17th, 2024.

More Marvel News: