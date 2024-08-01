Celebrate Cameo Of Ladypool In “Deadpool & Wolverine” With Collectible Figurine From Hot Toys Available For Pre-Order Now

Hot Toys’ Deadpool collection is growing with a new figurine celebrating the cameo appearance of Ladypool in the smash-hit film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Breaking the fourth wall, and box offices, the new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, continues to wow Marvel fans across the globe, smashing theatrical records.

One of Deadpool variants, Ladypool, has made her appearance in both the trailer and movie, leaving viewers to question who this cameo is under the mask.

Now, fans can celebrate the much-anticipated cameo of Deadpool variant Ladypool with Hot Toys' latest detailed collectible.

Inspired by her appearance in the film, the Ladypool 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys features her signature long blonde ponytail made from realistically styled wool and an expertly sculpted masked head with interchangeable eye pieces for a variety of expressions.

Ladypool wears a finely tailored red and black suit with a utility belt, holsters, and heeled boots. This highly poseable figure has over 30 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic action poses. She is equipped with two pistols and two katanas which can attach magnetically to her back. She is also accompanied by Dogpool who has a moveable head and articulated front legs.

The Ladypool 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys measures 11.81″ in. in height, and is expected to ship sometime between August and December of 2024. This Ladypool figure is available to pre-order now from Sideshow