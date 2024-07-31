Cinemark Reveals New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Popcorn Bucket

Whether you are Team Merc or Team Claws, Cinemark has the perfect new item to bring a little chaotic energy to your movie nights.

  • Cinemark has revealed their new Deadpool & Wolverine 130 oz Popcorn Tin With Characters.
  • The new one of a kind collectible features the duo in action with figures of the unlikely pair.
  • The new popcorn bucket retails for $29.99 and is available for pre-order here.
  • Orders for the new popcorn bucket are open until August 11th and the item will ship mid-November.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine released in theatres last Friday and is already breaking box-office records. Make sure you grab this MCU collectible while you can.

