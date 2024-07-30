Theatre Chains See Consistant Stock Market Gains Following Release of “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The Marvel film is setting records at the box office! With it comes Wall Street success for theatre chains who have been experiencing shaky stock performance since Covid.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel film, which grossed nearly $500 million world-wide during its opening weekend, set 2024 records for weekend attendance and admissions revenue for AMC Entertainment. AMC is the largest global theatre chain.

The film also received the highest grossing opening for an R-rated film ever.

Additionally AMC saw the highest food-and-beverage revenue in a single weekend since 2019.

Aided by souvenir cups and branded popcorn buckets, the chain also saw the highest merchandise sales of any film second only to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, stated “AMC has been predicting for quite some time that moviegoing would return to lofty levels this summer.”

The nation's second largest chain Regal received its highest R-rated, 3-day opening weekend ever. They also saw the largest 4DX weekend of all time.

Cinemark, the third largest chain nationally, had their largest film opening from May through August ever with the Marvel film. They also saw the biggest Cinemark XD and D-BOX weekends ever. CEO Sean Gamble shared “We remain highly optimistic about the future of theatrical exhibition.”

Last year’s Hollywood strike greatly affected the early 2024 release schedule, leading AMC to take a loss during Q2. However, with Inside Out 2 , Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and Deadpool & Wolverine , theatre chains are experiencing the first Summer blockbuster season since pre-Covid.

and , theatre chains are experiencing the first Summer blockbuster season since pre-Covid. AMC shares are up 11% since last Thursday, trading for around $5.21 a share.

Regal isn’t publicly traded.

Cinemark gained 1.29% today to $22.85 a share.

Imax is up 2.6% today totalling $20.40 a share.

Marcus gained 1% today bringing shares to $12.59 each.

