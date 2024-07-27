SDCC 2024: Watch the Full “Deadpool & Wolverine” Opening Number at Marvel’s Hall H Panel

Saturday’s Hall H Marvel panel opened with a bang!
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s Saturday Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con kicked off with an extravagant celebration of Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The over-the-top performance featured a full choral rendition of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” with a crowd of dancing Deadpool variants. The comedic performance also starred Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige as he searched for Peterpool amongst the variants, prompting him to call Rob Delaney, who plays Peter in the film, to the Hall H stage.
- Laughing Place was in attendance for this incredible performance. Check out our full video of the opening number below.
