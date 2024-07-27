SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces the MCU Has Earned Over $30 Billion at the Global Box Office

Announced during Marvel’s Hall H San Diego Comic-Con panel, the franchise is the first to ever reach the global box office milestone. The release of Deadpool & Wolverine helped the studio accomplish the feat.
- Variety reports that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the first film franchise to cross over the $30 billion mark at the global box office.
- Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, announced the milestone at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
- Pushing the franchise over the edge was Deadpool & Wolverine’s record breaking opening day.
- The film pulled in $96 million in North America alone. The film achieved the biggest opening day for an R-Rated movie ever and sits at 6th overall.
- The film is expected to earn between $195-205 million domestically and $380-400 million globally during its opening weekend run.
- Spanning over 15 years, the MCU has released 34 installments. Starting with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU has created some of the biggest blockbusters of all time. These include Avengers: End Game ($2.799b) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05b), which both sit in the top 10 highest grossing movies ever.
- Other top-grossing movie franchises include Sony’s Spider-Man ($10.6b across 10 films), Star Wars ($10.3b across 11 films), Harry Potter ($9.6b across 11 films), and James Bond ($7.8b across 25 films).
- Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU’s first R-Rated film, is in theatres now.
