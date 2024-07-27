SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces the MCU Has Earned Over $30 Billion at the Global Box Office

Announced during Marvel’s Hall H San Diego Comic-Con panel, the franchise is the first to ever reach the global box office milestone. The release of Deadpool & Wolverine helped the studio accomplish the feat.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, announced the milestone at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Pushing the franchise over the edge was Deadpool & Wolverine’ s record breaking opening day.

s record breaking opening day. The film pulled in $96 million in North America alone. The film achieved the biggest opening day for an R-Rated movie ever and sits at 6th overall.

The film is expected to earn between $195-205 million domestically and $380-400 million globally during its opening weekend run.

Spanning over 15 years, the MCU has released 34 installments. Starting with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU has created some of the biggest blockbusters of all time. These include Avengers: End Game ($2.799b) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05b), which both sit in the top 10 highest grossing movies ever.

Other top-grossing movie franchises include Sony's Spider-Man ($10.6b across 10 films), Star Wars

Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU’s first R-Rated film, is in theatres now.

