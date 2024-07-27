SDCC 2024: “The Simpsons” to Double Dip with “Treehouse of Horror” Episodes, Including Parody of Marvel’s “Venom”

The Simpsons’ beloved yearly Treehouse of Horror series will be returning this year, with not one, but two installments. We learned that, and more details during The Simpsons panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

This year, The Simpsons will take on two Treehouse of Horror anthology episodes – one of which will be under the “Treehouse of Horror Presents” banner.

, ) Meanwhile, Treehouse of Horror XXXV will feature animation by The Book of Life director Jorge R. Guitierrez, which was showcased at the Comic-Con panel.

) and Harv Harvatine from animation studio Stoopid Buddy took to the stage to show off the new parody of about Homer’s pants, entitled “Denim.” Green even showcased the puppets his animation company made for Homer’s pants in “Denim.”

A poster for “Denim” was also shared following the panel.

Fans were in for a treat when the panel hosts recorded the Ballroom 20 audience screaming, with the audio to be used in Treehouse of Horror XXXV.

They just recorded the Ballroom 20 audience screaming, and the audio will be used in #TreehouseOfHorror XXXV. #TheSimpsons #SDCC2024 pic.twitter.com/cPloWl9l8g — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 27, 2024