SDCC 2024: Marvel Comics Announces Psylocke Solo Series

Straight from San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics has announced a Psylocke solo series.
What’s Happening:
- A new Psylocke solo series is coming from Marvel Comics.
- Announced at a panel at SDCC 2024, the new series will follow the character’s current status quo established in X-Men #1, where she lends her deadly expertise to Cyclops’ team of X-Men operating out of Alaska.
- A lot of new missions will have Psylocke needing to use the teachings of her dark past to succeed.
- Trained to be an assassin since birth, Psylocke's darkness will be the thing that helps her succeed in putting an end to anti-mutant violence.
- Her upcoming adventures feature appearances by her lover Greycrow, shed light on her brutal upbringing with the Hand, and introduce a twisted super villain called the Taxonomist.
- Written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Vincenzo Carratu, the first issue of Psylocke will come out on November 13th.
More Marvel News:
- SDCC 2024: Venom War Begins in Newly Shared Marvel Comics Trailer
- Marvel Comics Announces “TVA” Limited Series
- Spider-Girl to Enter Spider-Verse In New Issue Of “Spider-Boy”
- Marvel Comics Set to Present “Alien: Romulus” Tackling One of the Film’s Lingering Mysteries
- From the Ashes – Check Out All of Marvel Comics' October X-Men Releases
- Checkout Variant Covers and Interior Artwork from Marvel Comics' Upcoming "PREDATOR VS BLACK PANTHER #1"