SDCC 2024: Marvel Comics Announces Psylocke Solo Series

by |
Straight from San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics has announced a Psylocke solo series.

What’s Happening:

  • A new Psylocke solo series is coming from Marvel Comics.
  • Announced at a panel at SDCC 2024, the new series will follow the character’s current status quo established in X-Men #1, where she lends her deadly expertise to Cyclops’ team of X-Men operating out of Alaska.
  • A lot of new missions will have Psylocke needing to use the teachings of her dark past to succeed.

  • Trained to be an assassin since birth, Psylocke's darkness will be the thing that helps her succeed in putting an end to anti-mutant violence.
  • Her upcoming adventures feature appearances by her lover Greycrow, shed light on her brutal upbringing with the Hand, and introduce a twisted super villain called the Taxonomist.
  • Written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Vincenzo Carratu, the first issue of Psylocke will come out on November 13th.

Pink Foil Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa

Pink Foil Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa

Variant Cover by ARTGERM

Variant Cover by ARTGERM

Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi

Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
