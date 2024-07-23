Marvel Comics Set to Present “Alien: Romulus” Tackling One of the Film’s Lingering Mysteries

Following next month’s theatrical release of Alien: Romulus, Marvel Comics will present an ALIEN: ROMULUS comic one-shot in October that tackles one of the film’s lingering mysteries.
What's Happening:
- Following next month’s theatrical release of Alien: Romulus, the latest installment in the groundbreaking Alien film franchise, Marvel Comics will proudly present an ALIEN: ROMULUS comic one-shot in October that tackles one of the film’s lingering mysteries.
- On sale in October, ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 will be written by horror master Zac Thompson (Absolute Carnage: Avengers, I Breathed a Body) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto (Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider, X-Force).
- The upcoming film will take “Alien” storytelling back to its roots with a thrilling saga of young space colonizers coming face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
- Marvel’s one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat.
- Made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus, the comic is a must-have companion to one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer.
- Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all!
- Check out the main cover by Leinil Francis Yu along with a stunning variant cover by Björn Barends and preorder ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 at your local comic shop today.
- See Alien: Romulus in theaters August 16.
- For more information, visit Marvel.com.
What They're Saying:
- Zac Thompson: "The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon. Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com