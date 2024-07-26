SDCC 2024: Venom War Begins in Newly Shared Marvel Comics Trailer

Venom War is set to kick off on August 1st with Venom War #1 – and the official trailer was just shared at Marvel’s annual “Next Big Thing” panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
What’s Happening:
- Eddie and Dylan go head-to-head to determine who's the one true Venom. Who will be left standing?
- The showdown begins August 7th in Venom War #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello.
- Take a closer look at what awaits in Venom War at the links below:
