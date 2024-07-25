The Next Milestone Symbiote Event Arrives in “Venom War” This August With Tie In Issues On Sale in October

This August, the next milestone symbiote event arrives in Al Ewing and Iban Coello’s VENOM WAR. Check out the covers and learn about the new Venom War tie-in issues on sale this October.
What’s Happening:
- MAXIMUM CARNAGE. ABSOLUTE CARNAGE. KING IN BLACK. Every few years, the wild symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe erupts in a saga oozing with violence, drama, and insanity that only Venom and his kind can deliver.
- This August, the next milestone symbiote event arrives in Al Ewing and Iban Coello’s VENOM WAR.
- Today, fans glimpse ahead at the showdown to come with information on new tie-in issues on sale in October, including an all-new limited series and the reveal of the third issue of the main event series!
- A master at planning out epic storylines, Ewing has been laying the foundation for VENOM WAR since he began his run in 2021.
- Limitless in scope, the series has pushed Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, to their limits on journeys across space and time, with mythos-shattering revelations unraveling every step of the way.
- Being a symbiote host has never been more demanding, and after both receive terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom.
- Their father and son feud will become everyone’s problem as past and present symbiote characters are forced to take a side—while others choose to take advantage of the chaos!
Here's what symbiote heads can look forward to in VENOM WAR throughout October:
VENOM WAR #3 (OF 5)
- Written by AL EWING
- Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO
- On Sale 10/2
VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 4)
- Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
- Art and Cover by GREG LAND
- On Sale 10/2
VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #2 (OF 3)
- Written by TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS
- Art by KEV WALKER
- Cover by KEN LASHLEY
- On Sale 10/9
VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #2 (OF 3)
- Written by CULLEN BUNN
- Art by ROB DI SALVO
- Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
- On Sale 10/16
VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #3 (OF 3)
- Written by ERICA SCHULTZ
- Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO
- Cover by LEIRIX
- On Sale 10/16
VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #3 (OF 3)
- Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
- Art by PERE PÉREZ
- Cover by KEN LASHLEY
- On Sale 10/23
VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #2 (OF 3)
- Written by SABIR PIRZADA
- Art by LUCA MARESCA
- Cover by CREEES LEE
- On Sale 10/23
VENOM WAR: FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 3)
- Written by ADAM WARREN
- Art by JOEY VASQUEZ
- Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN
- On Sale 10/30
VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #3 (OF 3)
- Written by CAVAN SCOTT
- Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP
- Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
- On Sale 10/30
What They're Saying:
- Al Ewing: “It's very difficult to tell a boring Venom story. Even when our run's been at its timey-est and wimey-est, something about the symbiote demands a degree of all-out action, wildness, and weirdness. Venom and his hosts have a degree of inherent unpredictability – not to mention antisociability – that makes for all manner of thrill-power, and also a fair amount of gritty character drama as various humans have to work out their relationships with this alien goo-beast. (And the many other alien goo-beasts he brings along for the ride.)”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com