Get Acquainted With The Fantastic Four And More As Marvel Brings Back “Trick-Or-Read” Titles This October

Marvel’s Trick-Or-Read titles are set to return this October, including a special Fantastic Four story that will help fans get acquainted with the characters ahead of the highly anticipated film next summer!

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics’ Trick-Or-Read titles return this October, and this year, there’ll be an extra treat! The three Trick-Or-Read titles set in the Marvel Universe will contain a bonus FANTASTIC FOUR backup story written by current Fantastic Four scribe Ryan North and drawn by the legendary Alan Davis.

Titled FANTASTIC FOUR: YESTERDAY, these two superstar creators revisit the Fantastic Four's thrilling early days in a way that invites new readers and astounds longtime fans!

, these two superstar creators revisit the Fantastic Four’s thrilling early days in a way that invites new readers and astounds longtime fans! The story will detail the team’s origin, making it a perfect entry point for readers who want to get acquainted with the characters and the FF mythos. This is also the perfect time to jump into this incredible FF story ahead of Marvel Studio’s highly anticipated Fantastic Four film, arriving in theaters next summer!

TRICK-OR-READ is the popular program that gives fans a chance to grab special reprints of recent stories starring today’s hottest characters.

In the same spirit as Free Comic Book Day, participating local comic shops can give these comics to customers during the Halloween season. The issues are selected to offer spellbinding trips to the Marvel Universe that anyone can enjoy. From the latest adventures of the Fantastic Four Spider-Boy’s headlining debut—this year’s selections feature something for every reader including newcomers and young children!