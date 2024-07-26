Marvel Comics Announces “TVA” Limited Series

The pages of Marvel Comics are diving into the TVA for a new limited series.

Announced by Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at San Diego Comic Con, TVA will be the newest limited series.

will be the newest limited series. Written by Katharyn Blair and drawn by Pere Perez, TVA will have five issues.

will have five issues. This will be the first instance of the Disney+ Loki’s version of the TVA to make its way to Marvel Comics.

With a cast of displaced heroes, like Ghost-Spider and Captain Carter, the agency continues working to monitor and regulate the timelines.

The new series is launching on December 18th.

