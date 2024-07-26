Marvel Comics Announces “TVA” Limited Series

The pages of Marvel Comics are diving into the TVA for a new limited series.
What’s Happening:
- Announced by Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at San Diego Comic Con, TVA will be the newest limited series.
- Written by Katharyn Blair and drawn by Pere Perez, TVA will have five issues.
- This will be the first instance of the Disney+ show Loki’s version of the TVA to make its way to Marvel Comics.
- With a cast of displaced heroes, like Ghost-Spider and Captain Carter, the agency continues working to monitor and regulate the timelines.
- The new series is launching on December 18th.
