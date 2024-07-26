Spider-Girl to Enter Spider-Verse In New Issue Of “Spider-Boy”

A new issue of Spider-Boy will be bringing to light a brand new hero…Spider-Girl!
What’s Happening:
- After the successful debut of Spider-Boy from Marvel Comics last year, the 12th issue will introduce Spider-Girl.
- Debuting in Spider-Boy #12, Spider-Girl will throw Spider-Boy’s life into even more confusion. With a wild origin story, the Spider-Verse is set for yet another shake-up.
- Add in Daredevil to the mix, and a wild story is set to join the pages of Marvel Comics.
- Written by Dan Slott and drawn by Paco Medina, Spider-Boy #12 goes on sale October 12th.
