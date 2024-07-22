“Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku” Comic Book Announced, More Surprises from Lucasfilm Publishing Ahead of SDCC 2024

Today Lucasfilm Publishing announced a new Marvel Comics Star Wars title coming this fall– Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising– which is set after the events of Return of the Jedi. Plus they dropped cover reveals for some previously announced books and comics as well.

What’s happening:

The first issue of Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising will be released on October 2nd, and Marvel Comics refers to it as a “maxi-series.”

will be released on October 2nd, and Marvel Comics refers to it as a “maxi-series.” It will be written by Alex Segura ( Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall ) with artwork by Leonard Kirk ( Star Wars: Han Solo – Imperial Cadet ), Stefano Raffaele ( Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red ), and Jethro Morales ( Star Wars: The High Republic – the Blade ).

) with artwork by Leonard Kirk ( ), Stefano Raffaele ( ), and Jethro Morales ( ). In the larger Star Wars timeline, the Battle of Jakku (as first depicted in the novel Star Wars: Empire’s End by Chuck Wendig) takes place one year after Return of the Jedi .

by Chuck Wendig) takes place one year after . Marvel has released the covers of the first four issues of this series, by acclaimed comic artist Phil Noto.

Lucasfilm Publishing also announced a new Star Wars: The Prequel Trilogy graphic novel from Dark Horse Comics (November 12th) and revealed the covers for three other previously announced titles– Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone #2 from Dark Horse (November 13th), the reference book Star Wars Encyclopedia from DK (November 5th), and the manga release Star Wars: The High Republic – Edge of Balance: Premonition from Viz Media (April 8th, 2025).



What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #1 – IN THE WAKE OF THE BATTLE OF ENDOR, CAN LUKE, LEIA AND THE NASCENT NEW REPUBLIC STAVE OFF AN UNEXPECTED — AND DEADLY — NEW THREAT? A DEFIANT IMPERIAL takes center stage — and goes on the offensive against the NEW REPUBLIC! LEIA makes a startling discovery in the forests of ENDOR! Who are the mysterious and deadly ACOLYTES OF THE BEYOND?! What is the new villain’s connection to DARTH VADER? All this as the post-Return of the Jedi storytelling BEGINS!”

Dark Horse Comics: "The Prequel Trilogy Graphic Novel – A new collection of the illustrated adaptations of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has just been announced from Dark Horse and is available for preorder starting today. Relive every key moment, from a diplomatic mission to Naboo through the establishment of the Empire, with this new take on the beginning of the Skywalker saga."

“The Prequel Trilogy Graphic Novel – A new collection of the illustrated adaptations of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has just been announced from Dark Horse and is available for preorder starting today. Relive every key moment, from a diplomatic mission to Naboo through the establishment of the Empire, with this new take on the beginning of the Skywalker saga.” Lucasfilm Publishing: “Whether you love the High Republic and the prequels, the age of the Empire, or the era of the Resistance, there’s a new Star Wars book or comic for you.”

More announcements and information will be revealed during the “Star Wars: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away” panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2024 this Thursday. Check back right here at LaughingPlace.com for updates!