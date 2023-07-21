SDCC 2023: Lucasfilm Publishing Panel Reveals New Covers, Interior Spreads from Upcoming Star Wars Releases

While the cinematic future of Star Wars may still have some question marks, fans of the saga will have plenty of published material to look forward to in the coming months. During today’s Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away… panel at San Diego Comic-Con, cover art and other details from some upcoming publishing projects were revealed.

 

  • During today’s Lucasfilm Publishing panel at SDCC, Lucasfilm Publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain was joined onstage by authors:
    • Delilah S. Dawson
    • Justina Ireland
    • E.K. Johnston
    • George Mann
    • Cavan Scott
    • Charles Soule
    • Marc Thompson
  • In addition to hearing from these authors, attendees got a first look at covers and other art from some upcoming releases:
  • Cover reveal of Star Wars: The High Republic: Escape from Valo (The first middle grade book in Phase III)

  • Cover reveal Star Wars: The High Republic #1 and #2 from Marvel. The series relaunch for Phase III starts this November.

  • Cover reveal of The High Republic: Shadows of Starlight #2 featuring Elzar Mann.

  • Cover reveal of first two issues of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures from Dark Horse featuring Zeen and Qort.

  • Interior spreads from Tales from Death Star by Cavan Scott – coming this September:

Tales from the Death Star - Fortress

Tales from the Death Star - House Organa

Tales from the Death Star - The Rise of the Stormtrooper

  • Interior spreads from Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 (written by Charles Soule, featuring a KX security droid.)
Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 page 1 and 2

Dark Droids page 3 and 4

Star Wars: Dark Droids page 5 and 6

  • Interior spreads from Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad #1 by Marc Guggenheim
Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad #1 page 1 and 2

  • Stay tuned for much more (including a lot more Star Wars) from SDCC 2023.