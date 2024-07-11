SDCC 2024 – “Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away” Panel to Be Moderated by Comedian Patton Oswalt

Star Wars fans usually have a lot to be excited for on Fridays of the annual San Diego Comic-Con International in Southern California, but this year the big Lucasfilm panel has been revealed for the day prior. And it will be moderated by none other than comedian Patton Oswalt.

What’s happening:

An official Star Wars panel has been announced for Thursday, July 25th at 4:15 in Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con International 2024.

“Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away” will be moderated by comedian and actor Patton Oswalt ( Ratatouille , Mystery Science Theater 3000 , The Goldbergs ) and will feature voice actors Humberly Gonzalez ( Ginny & Georgia ), Jay Rincon ( Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ), and Dee Bradley Baker ( Star Wars: The Bad Batch ) from the highly anticipated upcoming video game Star Wars: Outlaws .

Also appearing from Lucasfilm Publishing will be authors Justina Ireland, Tessa Gratton, and Cavan Scott from the Star Wars: The High Republic storytelling initiative.

What they’re saying:

San Diego Comic-Con International: “From The High Republic to the Age of Rebellion, join storytellers of all kinds in this epic celebration of creativity across the Star Wars Galaxy, with exciting reveals from upcoming books, comics, and games. Moderated by Patton Oswalt, this panel will bring together writers, artists, and actors from across the Star Wars Galaxy, including the voice cast behind the upcoming open-world scoundrel adventure Star Wars Outlaws: Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess), Jay Rincon (ND-5), and legendary Star Wars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Nix, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch). Attendees can also expect a sneak peek at what is next for upcoming Star Wars books and comics from Justina Ireland (Defy the Storm; Mission to Disaster), Tessa Gratton (Temptation of the Force), and Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic: Children of the Storm).”

San Diego Comic-Con International 2024 will be held from Wednesday, July 24th (Preview Night) through Sunday, July 28th at the San Diego Convention Center in California. For additional information be sure to visit the event’s official website.