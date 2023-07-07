“Star Wars Day” (Friday) Schedule Released for San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Includes Friends of Laughing Place

For quite a few years, Friday has traditionally been branded “Star Wars Day” at San Diego Comic-Con International, and since we are now officially two weeks out from that day at the 2023 event, the good folks at SDCC have released the schedule for all things from A Galaxy Far, Far Away– and they all happen to be in the same room at the con.

What’s happening:

San Diego Comic-Con International has released its Friday schedule for the 2023 event, which includes an entire day’s worth of Star Wars-related content in Room 7AB of the San Diego Convention Center.

Panels include “ The Star Wars Musical Universe with Lucasfilm and EA Games ,” “ Lucasfilm Ltd.: High-End Star Wars Collectibles ,” “ Star Wars Memories ,” “ Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away ,” “ Hasbro Star Wars ,” “ Star Wars Trading Card Collecting ,” “ Star Wars: Past, Present, Future ,” “ Star Wars Fandom in the Immersive Frontier: Galaxy’s Edge, Galactic Starcruiser, and Beyond ,” “ The 501st Legion: Star Wars Villainous Costuming ,” “ Star Wars: Andor – Making a Rebel, Making a Rebellion ,” and “ Star Wars Trivia Challenge Strikes Back! “

Here is the complete schedule for Room 7AB during Star Wars Day at San Diego Comic-Con International 2023:

10:00 AM – The Star Wars Musical Universe with Lucasfilm and EA Games: “There is hardly a more iconic musical landscape than what the Star Wars franchise has brought to the world. This panel will explore the creative forces that went into making the original music heard within the recent video game release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. From the sweeping score to the infectious beats of the in-world songs, the game utilizes music on a whole new level. Panelists include co-composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton, audio director at Respawn Entertainment Nick Laviers, and worldwide executive & president of Music at EA Games Steven Schnur. Moderated by Chandler Poling of White Bear PR.

San Diego Comic-Con International 2023 begins with Preview Night on Wednesday, July 19th and runs through Sunday, July 23rd. Be sure to visit Comic-Con’s official website for more information and to see the full schedule for the event as it continues to be released over the weekend.