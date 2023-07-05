“Star Wars: The High Republic” Will Join Lucasfilm Publishing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2023

Today during a new mini-episode of Lucasfilm’s web series Star Wars: The High Republic Show, host Krystina Arielle revealed that The High Republic authors will be joining a Lucasfilm Publishing panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con International 2023, which is coming up in just a couple of weeks in Southern California.

What’s happening:

At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the Lucasfilm pavilion will host a Star Wars: The High Republic booth featuring a Phase III photo op, a book shop, and signing for many of the talented authors associated with the popular publishing initiative.

booth featuring a Phase III photo op, a book shop, and signing for many of the talented authors associated with the popular publishing initiative. Then, on Friday July 21st at 1:00 PM in Room 7AB of the San Diego Convention Center, the Lucasfilm Publishing panel will take place and include authors and reveals from Star Wars: The High Republic .

. Authors on the panel will include Justina Ireland, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, and George Mann.

During The High Republic Show , Arielle also revealed that the main Star Wars: The High Republic comic book will return in December from Marvel Comics, with author Cavan Scott returning as writer and Ario Anindito and Mark Morales serving as artists.

, Arielle also revealed that the main comic book will return in December from Marvel Comics, with author Cavan Scott returning as writer and Ario Anindito and Mark Morales serving as artists. We also got a first look at the cover for Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of Darkness, the upcoming Phase III novel by George Mann, to be released on November 14th.

Krystina Arielle began this episode of The High Republic Show by recapping all the recent events surrounding the initiative, such as Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London and the release of the Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor video game and the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures animated series.

by recapping all the recent events surrounding the initiative, such as Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London and the release of the video game and the animated series. Lastly, Arielle made the surprising revelation that the Wookiee Jedi Burryaga survived the events of Phase I of Star Wars: The High Republic and will be appearing again in Phase III, which begins this fall from Lucasfilm Publishing.

Watch Star Wars: The High Republic Show for July 2023:

Stay tuned for more coverage of San Diego Comic-Con International 2023 in the weeks ahead right here at LaughingPlace.com.