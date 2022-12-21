“Star Wars: The High Republic Show” Holiday Spectacular Reveals New Character Encyclopedia, More

The latest episode of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The High Republic Show is up on the official Star Wars YouTube channel, and it’s chock full of new information about the ambitious multi-platform publishing initiative Star Wars: The High Republic.

Watch “Star Wars: The High Republic Show” Holiday Spectacular:

What’s happening:

The “Holiday Spectacular” episode of Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The High Republic Show” is now available to watch on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

Host Krystina Arielle begins the show with a reading list of the suggested order to consume Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II so far.

Phase II so far. The show then goes behind the scenes at Dark Horse Comics, where new Star Wars comic books are being produced by the renown publisher for the first time since 2014.

They talk about how writer Daniel José Older and artist Toni Bruno are incorporating characters like Sav Malagán, Maz Kanata, and Dexter Jettster into Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures .

. We learn that Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will be getting a new story for the 2023 Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6th. This will serve as an epilogue to Phase I of the overarching narrative.

Arielle then moderates a roundtable interview with The High Republic authors Zoraida Córdova ( Convergence ) and Charles Soule ( The Blade ), plus Lucasfilm Publishing editor Emeli Juhlin.

Next Krystina revealed a number of new covers for the Star Wars: The High Republic and The High Republic Adventures comic books:

Lastly, the show featured the announcement of a new reference book from DK entitled Star Wars: The High Republic – Character Encyclopedia, with new cover art by Phil Noto, coming in 2023.

What they’re saying:

Matt Dryer, Star Wars Editor, Dark Horse Comics: “For 20+ years, Dark Horse was the home of Star Wars in comics, and over the years they’ve helped create some of the most important characters along the way for different eras, and give fans another experience in the Star Wars universe.”

Sanjay Dharawat, Assistant Editor, Dark Horse Comics: "I really think [The High Republic Adventures] is a great series for parents and kids to read together, because the parents are going to remember when Star Wars was at Dark Horse, and the kids are really going to enjoy all the new High Republic stuff."

The next release from Star Wars: The High Republic is the upcoming audio drama The Battle of Jedha, coming on Tuesday, January 3rd.