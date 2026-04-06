Mouse Madness 12: The Champion
We ain't never had a champ like this.
This year, we celebrated the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and, one by one, we narrowed them down. Now, we're ready to announce this year's champion!
Our final match-up featured California Screamin' from the Rethemed Region versus the Shows & Entertainment Region's Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular. Voting was close for a while but, in the end, the Genie worked his magic and Aladdin was able to pull out a win.
Thanks to everyone who participated in this year's Mouse Madness tournament — and happy 25th anniversary, DCA!
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